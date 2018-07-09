Léman Luxury Office brings 5-star facilities to serve white-collar workers

Léman Luxury Office is designed as hi-end offices combined with five-star facilities for the white-collar circle in Ho Chi Minh City. This office building tends to attract businesses, multinationals consortiums in Vietnam and all over the world.

Office workers can enjoy five-star facilities and services at this building. After hours of hard work, they can indulge themselves in the infinity pool on the terrace of the building or exercise at the gym, or relax at the spa.

The building also offers a wide range of popular restaurants for white-collar workers. The Chinese restaurant San Fu Lou, the Singapore restaurant Bak Kut Teh, the European restaurant Steak Boulevard,... are suitable for business meetings or luxury banquets for partners. Meanwhile, the BBQ court on the seventh floor serves parties for the youth.

After work, female employees can visit Bon Grocer high-end supermarket on the B1 floor to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, or necessities for their family.

Léman Luxury Office located in District 3 with 5-star services. The building with the street front stretching hundreds of meters on both Truong Dinh and Nguyen Dinh Chieu streets.

An office in the green heart of Sai Gon is an attraction to the brand of a firm. This good location will help facilitate a company’s performance and make customer approach easier, affirming its position.

Léman located at Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Truong Dinh Street, District 3, surrounded by tree-lined streets of Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Vo Van Tan, Truong Dinh, Nguyen Du and Pasteur. It takes a few minutes to step into a world of surrounding the Notre Dame Cathedral, Reunification Palace and Tao Dan Park of shady trees.

While the facilities serving the working, entertainment and shopping purposes lure those working at Léman building, its large parking lot costing over VND600 billion is a highlight of the building, owner's representative said.

Léman has four levels for offices with three spacy and ventilated parking basements, which are decorated with colorful murals and artistic lighting system. Léman’s parking basement was used as a catwalk for Miss Pham Huong to introduce her first fashion collection in May this year.

Several firms with good offices but far from the downtown area might encounter difficulty in their recruitment. The reason is possible that employees will consider time and distance to their offices before deciding where to work. Offices located in the centre that easily approach all surrounding districts is an advantage to recruit talent.

Some senior experts or foreign investors can choose to live in hi-end serviced apartments above their offices, which is both convenient for their business and suitable for international transport tendency.

Several representative offices of foreign companies and multinationals, or local consortiums, are situated in new and modern high-rise buildings in the central business district. It is because up-to-date, comfortable and luxury working space would be a motive for employees.

Building management service of international standards is a strong point of the building. The 24/7 security service, sanitation service and landscaping service might turn the offices in the building into a creative working environment.

Bao An