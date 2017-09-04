VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Macau casino junket king invests in billion-dollar resort in Vietnam

By Ha Phuong   September 4, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7

A $4 billion integrated resort will soon spring up in Hoi An, a UNESCO-listed town in central Vietnam. 

Suncity Group, Macau’s biggest junket operator, has just poured billions of dollars to build a resort in Hoi An, Bloomberg reported.

The Macau's junket king partnered with the Vietnam-based closed end fund, VinaCapital and Hong Kong’s conglomerate company Chow Tai Fook to build a $4 billion integrated resort in Hoi An, scheduled to open in 2019.

Junket operators, also known as VIP room promoters, act as facilitators for casinos, guaranteeing a certain revenue from wealthy gamblers, who are in turn lured with free accomodation and travel. 

The move is part of Suncity Group’s international plans to own stakes in casinos and bid on contracts to manage others’ casinos.

"As a junket operator, we don’t have enough chips to play the game even in Macau," said Andrew Lo, executive director of Suncity Group Holdings Ltd.

"In the future, if we own the integrated resorts, we have golf courses, swimming pools and restaurants. Our clients will stick with us more," he added.

With about 30 gaming facilities, Vietnam could generate as much as $1.2 billion in gross gaming revenue each year, according to a Grant Govertsen, an analyst with Macau-based Union Gaming Securities Asia.

While according to Forbes magazine, Vietnam's recent eight licensed casinos, mostly small, generate an estimated $300 million in gaming revenue annually.

Vietnam lifted the casino ban for locals at the beginning of this year. Accordingly, locals aged over 21 with a monthly income of at least VND10 million ($445) are allowed to enter local casinos from mid-March under a three-year pilot program.

After Vietnam, Japan will be the next destination of Suncity Group. 

Related News:
Tags: casino Macau Hoi An
 
Read more
In Vietnam, giant home appliance chains elbow out small traders

In Vietnam, giant home appliance chains elbow out small traders

Vietnam planning to crank up Russian-subsidized nuclear study center by 2025

Vietnam planning to crank up Russian-subsidized nuclear study center by 2025

U.S. autos content demands loom as obstacle in NAFTA talks

U.S. autos content demands loom as obstacle in NAFTA talks

How fair is our food? Big companies take reins on sourcing schemes

How fair is our food? Big companies take reins on sourcing schemes

Vietnamese real estate conglomerate to make dream of domestically-made cars a reality

Vietnamese real estate conglomerate to make dream of domestically-made cars a reality

Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success

Air pollution throws shade on India's solar success

Vietnam's State Bank found guilty of violating protocol

Vietnam's State Bank found guilty of violating protocol

Japan Inc turns contract workers into permanent staff as labor market tightens: analysis

Japan Inc turns contract workers into permanent staff as labor market tightens: analysis

 
go to top