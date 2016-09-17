VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Japan's Kajima forms $1-billion real estate alliance in Vietnam

By Dam Tuan   September 17, 2016 | 10:35 am GMT+7

The company, one of Japan's biggest builders, tries to catch the wave in the fast growing market.

Kajima Corporation and Vietnam’s Indochina Capital have founded a joint venture to develop high quality property projects in the Southeast Asian country.

The new venture, Indochina Kajima Development (ICC-Kajima), has a total capital of $1 billion with a 10-year run, according to the Saigon Times.

Each partner contributed 50 percent and this is Kajima's first foray into real estate development in Vietnam, with a wide range of services including planning and designing.

CEO of Indochina Capital, Peter Ryder, said that ICC-Kajima Development will initially focus on urban residential projects in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

japans-kajima-forms-1-billion-real-estate-alliance-in-vietnam

Peter Ryder (second from left) and Keisuke Koshijima (third) are are the signing ceremony. Photo by thesaigontimes.vn/Quoc Hung

Ryder said that the alliance has taken into consideration about 50 potential projects, in which four will be launched within the next 12 to 15 months with a combined investment capital of $100 million.

Head of Kajima’s overseas division, Keisuke Koshijima, said Vietnam is considered a potential market in the region and a core market for the company in particular.

After investing in office building and hotel projects, the company has recently acquired a 13-floor mixed-use facility in Da Nang, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Established in 1840, Kajima is one of Japan’s largest general contractors. Its famous projects include Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, Kansai International Airport, Dubai Metro in the UAE and the Suez Canal Bridge.

As an affiliate of Indochina Capital, Indochina Land was established in 1999 and has been participating in real estate projects such as Six Senses Con Dao, Hyatt Regency Da Nang and Montgomerie Links Golf Courses.

Related news:

> Japan provides $106 million in ODA for Vietnam

> Japan’s Mitsubishi jointly invests in $1.9 billion real estate project in Vietnam

Tags: Kajima Corporation Indochina Capital Peter Ryder ICC-Kajima Development Keisuke Koshijima
 
Read more
Vietnam’s top mobile retailer kicked out of Thai-purchased shopping malls

Vietnam’s top mobile retailer kicked out of Thai-purchased shopping malls

South Korean firm plans $1.5-billion racecourse complex in northern Vietnam

South Korean firm plans $1.5-billion racecourse complex in northern Vietnam

Japan’s budget carrier Vanilla Air launches Tokyo-Saigon service

Japan’s budget carrier Vanilla Air launches Tokyo-Saigon service

Vinamilk, Viettel top list of biggest brands in Vietnam

Vinamilk, Viettel top list of biggest brands in Vietnam

Vietnam to launch derivatives market in 2017

Vietnam to launch derivatives market in 2017

LG Innotek to build camera module plant in Vietnam

LG Innotek to build camera module plant in Vietnam

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Vietnam PM says may allow bigger foreign stakes in banks

Vietnam PM says may allow bigger foreign stakes in banks

 
go to top