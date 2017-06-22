VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Industry 4.0 paving the way for Vietnam’s startups

By VnExpress   June 22, 2017 | 08:01 am GMT+7

FPT Corporation Chairman Truong Gia Binh and Asanzo Vietnam CEO Pham Van Tam share their outlook on the Industry 4.0 trend with VnExpress.

Industry 4.0, short for emerging technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, is considered the fourth industrial revolution, and is rapidly changing the world.

Vietnam had missed three industrial revolutions before so it’s high time for the country to catch up with this global trend, said Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of technology giant FPT Corporation. “Don’t grow old before you get rich.”

Industry 4.0 will pave the way for businesses in Vietnam, including the startup community, given the country’s young demographic and high internet penetration rate, Binh commented. The revolution will also create more jobs.

Unlike the last three industrial revolutions, Industry 4.0 focuses on automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. Small startups with limited capital can still be very competitive, he added.

CEO of Asanzo Vietnam, Phan Van Tam (left) and Chairman of FPT Corporation Truong Gia Binh (middle) at the talkshow. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Nguyen

Asanzo Vietnam CEO Phan Van Tam (left) and FPT Corporation Chairman Truong Gia Binh (middle) at the talkshow. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Nguyen

However, launching a new enterprise also means taking a risk, Pham Van Tam, CEO of Asanzo Vietnam, warned.

"Opportunities and risks go hand in hand, but with government support for the startup community, they should begin to change their minds and the way they run their businesses, depending on their needs and financial capabilities," Tam said. 

Related News:
Tags: startup Vietnam Industry 4.0
 
Read more
US halts Brazil beef imports, citing food safety concerns

US halts Brazil beef imports, citing food safety concerns

Saigon cab firm lodges formal complaint after losing out to Uber, Grab

Saigon cab firm lodges formal complaint after losing out to Uber, Grab

Vietnam’s power prices high due to monopoly’s multi billion-dollar debt: official

Vietnam’s power prices high due to monopoly’s multi billion-dollar debt: official

Vietnam launches new agency to 'rescue' farm products

Vietnam launches new agency to 'rescue' farm products

Vietnam drops criminal charge threat against unregistered online businesses

Vietnam drops criminal charge threat against unregistered online businesses

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns under investor pressure

Mobile users cringe at new photo ID requirements in Vietnam

Mobile users cringe at new photo ID requirements in Vietnam

Leading US-based index to include Chinese stocks for 1st time

Leading US-based index to include Chinese stocks for 1st time

 
go to top