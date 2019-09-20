VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnamese queue up for 30 hours in Singapore to buy iPhone 11

By Luu Quy   September 20, 2019 | 12:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese queue up for 30 hours in Singapore to buy iPhone 11
Vietnamese people queue up to buy iPhone 11 on Orchard Road, Singapore on September 19, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Lam.

Around 500 people, most of them Vietnamese, queued up for 30 hours in Singapore to buy the iPhone 11 on its release on Friday.

They started queuing outside the Apple Store on Orchard Road on Wednesday to lay their hands on the iPhone 11, its Pro and Pro Max versions and the new Apple Watch.

Nguyen Lam, an iPhone seller who has traveled to Singapore many times in the past for new Apple products, said there is a larger crowd this year, many of them with their luggage to return to Vietnam as soon as they buy the products.

But there has been no pushing and shoving like in previous years, he said. Each person in the queue gets a numbered wristband and can leave the queue for a maximum of 60 minutes.

Since the iPhone 11 is not being released in Vietnam, an estimated nine out of 10 people queuing are Vietnamese. A person is allowed a maximum of two phones, and so buyers usually go in groups to buy large enough numbers.

"I see Vietnamese everywhere in Singapore these days, even on the plane," Tran Quang, one of the buyers, said.

Quang said he could sell an iPhone for VND8 million ($344) more than its price in Vietnam, but not much is left after the cost of the flight and food.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699 and could fetch around 60 percent higher in Vietnam, while the iPhone 11 Pro, starting at $999, has a 35 percent premium.

Statistics released by Google last week showed that the iPhone 11 was most sought after in the world by Vietnamese internet users. The number of Google searches for iPhone 11 by Vietnamese netizens exceeded 100,000 by September 9.

The iPhone had a 6.4 percent market share in Vietnam in July, putting it behind Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi, according to market research firm GfK.

A report issued in January 2018 by U.K.-based advertising firm We Are Social said around 75 million people in Vietnam, or almost 80 percent of the population, use smartphones.

Xếp hàng mua iPhone 11 tại Apple Store Singapore
 
 

Vietnamese queue up for 30 hours in Singapore to buy iPhone 11

Vietnamese people queue up to buy iPhone 11 on Orchard Road, Singapore on September 19, 2019. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam iPhone 11 Singapore queue up for iPhone
 
Read more
Imported car sales soar despite efforts to tighten imports

Imported car sales soar despite efforts to tighten imports

Tourism firms yet to tap into solo travel trend

Tourism firms yet to tap into solo travel trend

Farmers suffer as chicken prices drop to 10-year low

Farmers suffer as chicken prices drop to 10-year low

Dong Nai plans mega solar power production on manmade lake

Dong Nai plans mega solar power production on manmade lake

Facebook, the 800-pound gorilla homegrown Vietnamese social media cannot take on

Facebook, the 800-pound gorilla homegrown Vietnamese social media cannot take on

Vietnam to scrap crude oil import tax

Vietnam to scrap crude oil import tax

Masan subsidiary to buy tungsten business from German firm

Masan subsidiary to buy tungsten business from German firm

 
go to top