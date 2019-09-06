iPhone drops out of top three in Vietnam

Its market share fell to 6.4 percent behind China’s Xiaomi, which had a 7 percent share, according to a newly-released report by market research firm GfK.

South Korea’s Samsung stayed top with a 42.3 percent share followed by China’s Oppo with 25.4 percent.

Apple saw the biggest decline among all brands from July last year - 2.2 percentage points.

Online sales contributed only 19 percent of its revenues in Vietnam in July, a steep fall from the average of 30 percent until then. Apple’s share of the online market fell from 17.5 percent in June to 7.1 percent in July.

Sales at authorized stores were also lower than competitors’, accounting for only 6.3 percent of the market, while for Samsung it was 45 percent and for Oppo, over 25 percent.

Industry insiders said the Vietnamese tendency to wait for the upcoming iPhone model, which is likely to be unveiled next week, is the reason for the falling sales.

Competition from Samsung and Oppo with their new products and promotions is also a reason, they said.

A report issued in January 2018 by We Are Social, a social media marketing and advertising agency, said around 75 million, or almost 80 percent of the population in Vietnam use smartphones.