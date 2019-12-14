VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam braces for Tet air travel upsurge

By Dat Nguyen   December 14, 2019 | 01:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam braces for Tet air travel upsurge
Aircraft seen at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Phuong D. Nguyen.

Air travel demand will increase by 12 percent to 12 million passengers for the upcoming Tet, the Lunar New Year festival.

Local airports will serve 387,000 passengers a day on average during the two weeks before and after Tet, the Lunar New Year which falls on January 25, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Of the total of 2,350 flights a day, 39 percent will be hosted by the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

This means the airport will serve 38 flights on average every hour, close to the maximum mandated limit of 46 an hour.

All local airlines have announced an increase in the number of flights from a regular day. Vietjet plans to have 1,158 additional flights, Vietnam Airlines 1,140, Bamboo Airways 958 and Jetstar Pacific 754.

A large number of the additional flights will fly between domestic locations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, northern Hai Phong City, Da Nang City and central Vinh Town, as locals travel back to their hometown to spend time with their family.

To reduce traffic during prime hours, Dinh Viet Thang, head of CAAV, has asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to lower service costs at night to encourage airlines to fly during the late hours.

The country will enjoy a seven-day holiday for the festival, staring January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year.

Local airports served almost 10 million passengers during Tet 2019, which fell in February, according to CAAV.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam CAAV travel Tet aviation air travel demand
 
Read more
Stop accepting new solar plant proposals, trade ministry says

Stop accepting new solar plant proposals, trade ministry says

US slaps duties of 456 pct on Vietnamese steel products

US slaps duties of 456 pct on Vietnamese steel products

Pork prices keep rising to new highs

Pork prices keep rising to new highs

Direct US flights: Vietnam's 16-year-old dream remains unfulfilled

Direct US flights: Vietnam's 16-year-old dream remains unfulfilled

City house prices well beyond reach for fresh graduates

City house prices well beyond reach for fresh graduates

Condotel segment faces struggle, study warns

Condotel segment faces struggle, study warns

Vietnamese carriers flying to US will face fierce competition: aviation officials

Vietnamese carriers flying to US will face fierce competition: aviation officials

Hanoi-Saigon flight time climbs 5 mins a month

Hanoi-Saigon flight time climbs 5 mins a month

 
go to top