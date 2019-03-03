VnExpress International
Tan Son Nhat airport extension work could be auctioned: official

By Nguyen Hoai   March 3, 2019 | 10:50 am GMT+7
A view of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Hoa

The Transport Ministry might organize a competitive bid for constructing a third terminal (T3) at the nation’s largest airport.

So far, the ministry has received two proposals, one from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), which currently manages and operates all civil airports in the country, and another from private company FLC Group, which launched Bamboo Airways in January.

"In case we receive more than one proposal, the ministry will have to organize competitive bidding," Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at a recent press conference.

"The Ministry is now gathering all proposals, working with government agencies and State Capital Management Committee to soon choose investors according to the law," said Dong.

The construction of T3 has been designated by the Government as an urgent task "to resolve congestion both in the air and on the ground."

The project has been approved and the Ministry of Transport has been assigned to implement it.

ACV submitted a detailed pre-feasibility report on the project in early January. The report estimated total cost at over VND11.43 trillion ($496.18 million), which ACV would raise on its own. The preparation of a feasibility report, selection of architectural plans would be completed in February 2020; construction would begin in Q3 of 2020, and finish in Q2 of 2020.

ACV has proposed that T3 has a capacity of 20 million passengers per year, with a total floor area of about 100,000 square meters. The corporation would also build in tandem an additional airport apron, a two-lane overhead path, a 5-lane viaduct in front of the terminal and a multi-storey car park.

The FLC Group submitted its own investment proposal earlier this week, details of which have not been revealed, except for the assurance that if approved, the group would focus its resources on finishing the terminal within a year.

Tan Son Nhat Airport currently handles 36 million passengers per year, which is way above its designed capacity of 25 million.

Previously, fashion retail distributor Imex Pan Pacific Co. Ltd (IPP) and budget carrier Vietjet Air had showed interest in investing in the airport's third terminal.

The proposal of French consulting firm ADPi Engineering to enlarge the overstrained Tan Son Nhat Air
 
 

