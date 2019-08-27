VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

South Korea supplants Japan as biggest seller of car parts to Vietnam

By Hung Le   August 27, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
South Korea supplants Japan as biggest seller of car parts to Vietnam
A car engine gets assembled in an automobile factory in Hai Phong. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Tuan.

South Korea has overtaken Japan as Vietnam’s biggest supplier of automobile parts with a 29 percent share.

According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam’s imports from South Korea in the first seven months were worth $688.36 million, rising 57.58 percent year-on-year.

Japan moved down to second place with $431.89 million, down 6.86 percent, while China remained third with $412.64 million, up 15.7 percent.

Overall, imports of automobile parts and accessories increased by 15.3 percent to $2.3 billion between January and July.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam imports over 90 percent of its auto parts.

The local supporting industry remains weak compared to those of other countries in the region. There are only 358 such businesses in the country compared to 2,500 in Thailand, the ministry said.

Vietnam is seeking to support local manufacturers. The trade ministry is considering removing the special consumption tax on car parts produced in the country, which would apply for 5-10 years, covering cars with 9 seats or under.

It is also considering tax incentives for electric cars to promote the production and consumption of such vehicles.

Car consumption in Vietnam last year was 288,683 units, up 6 percent from 2017, of which 68 percent were passenger cars, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam car imports automobile components South Korea Japan
 
Read more
Top selling car models over the last 7 years

Top selling car models over the last 7 years

How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

Electronics exports at risk from South Korea-Japan trade tensions

Electronics exports at risk from South Korea-Japan trade tensions

US maintains decision to lift anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese shrimp

US maintains decision to lift anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese shrimp

Rise of the super app: tech firms join battle

Rise of the super app: tech firms join battle

Fruit and vegetable exports to China plummet in July

Fruit and vegetable exports to China plummet in July

US tops H1 chicken exports to Vietnam

US tops H1 chicken exports to Vietnam

 
go to top