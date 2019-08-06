Ride-hailing app Be enters delivery market

Be ride-hailing services were launched in Vietnam in December 2018. Photo courtesy of Be Group.

Singapore-based Lazada and conglomerate Vingroup’s Adayroi are among its first customers, Be's CEO Tran Thanh Hai said while launching the service in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on Monday.

It is offering beDelivery for individual customers and small and medium businesses from August 15 in the central Da Nang City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces and Can Tho City in the south.

Be’s fees are higher than its competitors’ but it has promised to keep prices unchanged during high-demand hours.

After the first two kilometers, beDelivery charges VND5,500 (24 cents) per kilometer, VND500 (2.2 cents) higher than Grab, VND1,000 (4.3 cents) higher than MyGo and VND1,500 (6.5 cents) higher than Go-Viet.

It also offers beBike and beCar services with 40,000 drivers in the seven localities. It plans to have 100,000 drivers this year and soon launch a food delivery service.

Be is eyeing a 30 percent share of Vietnam’s express delivery market by next year. The group, which entered the market last December after Indonesian Go-Jek’s affiliate Go-Viet and local firm FastGo were launched, has to take on some dominant players in the delivery market.

Some 61 percent of online sales units use Vietnam Post, while 25 percent use Viettel Post, a survey by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) found in March.

Vietnam’s ride-hailing and food delivery market size was $500 million last year and could reach $2 billion by 2025, according to a report released last year by Google and Singapore sovereign fund Temasek.