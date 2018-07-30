No export of ores, minerals until 2035, Vietnam decides

The decision is contained in his approval of a $400 million investment plan for mineral exploration and exploitation for the 2025-2035 period.

It also says that specific policies regarding the exploration and exploitation of minerals like gold, copper, nickel and molybdenum will be completed soon, but stresses that these activities have to comply with all environmental and labor safety regulations.

The 11-year plan aims to produce more than 146,400 thousand tons of gold ore; 216,000 tons of copper ore; and 103,000 tons of nickel ore. It splits the $400 million investment into $164 million for gold, $122 million for copper and $92 million for nickel and other minerals and elements.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will be responsible for reviewing and directing project investors on implementing this plan. It will also deal with all illegalities detected under the nation’s laws.