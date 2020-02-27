VnExpress International
New alcohol decree requires beer establishments to display health warnings

By Phuong Dong   February 27, 2020 | 10:52 am GMT+7
People hold glasses of beer in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Kittibowornphatnon.

Bars and restaurants selling beer and other beverages with alcohol content of 15 percent or below have to display health warnings under new legal provisions.

Under the decree guiding the new Law on Preventing Alcohol's Harmful Effects that came into effect on February 24, the beer establishments must display one of the following health warnings: "Drinking alcohol may cause traffic accidents", "Drinking alcohol while pregnant can cause serious health problems for your baby" or "Anyone under the age of 18 may not consume alcohol."

It says nothing about drinks with more than 15 percent alcohol.

It also regulates advertising alcohol on radio, television, newspapers, social media, and others. Billboards advertising alcohol must be at a distance of at least 200 meters from educational and recreational establishments for people under 18 and at least 100 meters from universities.

The decree also requires buyers of alcohol online to declare their age, address and payment information and makes sellers are responsible for checking the age in case of suspicion that the buyer is under 18.

Under the Law on Preventing Alcohol's Harmful Effects, which took effect on January 1, cyclists and electric bicycle riders face fines of VND400,000-600,000 ($17-26) for driving under the influence.

Motorcyclists and car drivers can be fined VND6-8 million and VND30-40 million ($1,400-1,730), double the old levels, and could have their driving license suspended for 22-24 months.

