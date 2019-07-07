India investigates alleged steel dumping by Vietnam

A man climbs on steel packages at a steel mill in Hai Duong province. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies said in a statement that the investigation is being conducted on flat rolled stainless steel products from Vietnam and 14 other economies.

The investigation was initiated on July 3 after Indian steelmakers claimed that the imports of these steel products hurt their business.

The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) and other Indian steelmakers therefore requested for imposition of anti-dumping duties on the imports of these products from Vietnam.

In response, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has urged Vietnamese steelmakers to cooperate and submit relevant information to the Indian authorities within 40 days starting July 3.

"If the investigating authority doesn’t receive the information required, it could conclude the investigation with negative results for steel exporters," the Vietnam agency said in a statement.

The 14 other economies being investigated are China, South Korea, the European Union, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, the U.S., Thailand, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mexico and Malaysia.

This is the third time so far this year that Vietnamese steel products have attracted dumping allegations – two cases in India and one in Thailand.