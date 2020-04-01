VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Honda, Hyundai assembler close plants for fortnight

By Dat Nguyen   April 1, 2020 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
Honda, Hyundai assembler close plants for fortnight
Assembled cars in a factory of TC Motor. Photo courtesy of TC Motor.

Honda and Hyundai assembler TC Motor have shut down their plants for two weeks to protect their employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Honda on Wednesday closed both its motorbike and auto plants in the northern Vinh Phuc Province.

The reopening, scheduled on April 15, would depend on the disease situation and authorities’ directives, the company said in a statement.

Most Honda motorbikes sold in Vietnam are made in the Vinh Phuc factory, with the company holding a more than 70 percent market share.

Vietnamese-owned TC Motor’s plant is in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Last year TC Motor ranked third in sales behind Thaco, which produces several different auto brands, and Toyota.

Toyota and Ford shut their plants on Monday and last week.

Auto sales in the first two months fell 27 percent year-on-year to 33,400 units, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Car dealers said few customers are coming to showrooms due to fear of contagion.

Last year car sales rose 11.7 percent to 322,322 units, according to VAMA. 

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam declares Covid-19 a national epidemic

Vietnam declares Covid-19 a national epidemic

Vietnam to compensate Covid-19 job loss with monthly allowance

Vietnam to compensate Covid-19 job loss with monthly allowance

Vietnam discharges patients infected at Malaysian religious event

Vietnam discharges patients infected at Malaysian religious event

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Honda suspends production Vietnam TC Motor stops manufacturing Vietnam coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19 Vietnam auto companies shut down
 
Read more
Ministry wants rice export ban lifted

Ministry wants rice export ban lifted

Companies request cheaper power to overcome coronavirus impacts

Companies request cheaper power to overcome coronavirus impacts

Covid-19 spikes computer sales at electronic stores

Covid-19 spikes computer sales at electronic stores

Farmers big losers if Vietnam stops rice exports: experts

Farmers big losers if Vietnam stops rice exports: experts

HCMC apartment rent revenues plummet amidst Covid-19 pandemic

HCMC apartment rent revenues plummet amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Textile sector braces for $473 mln Covid-19 setback

Textile sector braces for $473 mln Covid-19 setback

Tourism firms hibernate as Covid-19 fight rages

Tourism firms hibernate as Covid-19 fight rages

Automakers seek tax breaks amid slump caused by pandemic

Automakers seek tax breaks amid slump caused by pandemic

 
go to top