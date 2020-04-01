Honda, Hyundai assembler close plants for fortnight

Assembled cars in a factory of TC Motor. Photo courtesy of TC Motor.

Honda on Wednesday closed both its motorbike and auto plants in the northern Vinh Phuc Province.

The reopening, scheduled on April 15, would depend on the disease situation and authorities’ directives, the company said in a statement.

Most Honda motorbikes sold in Vietnam are made in the Vinh Phuc factory, with the company holding a more than 70 percent market share.

Vietnamese-owned TC Motor’s plant is in the northern province of Ninh Binh. Last year TC Motor ranked third in sales behind Thaco, which produces several different auto brands, and Toyota.

Toyota and Ford shut their plants on Monday and last week.

Auto sales in the first two months fell 27 percent year-on-year to 33,400 units, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).

Car dealers said few customers are coming to showrooms due to fear of contagion.

Last year car sales rose 11.7 percent to 322,322 units, according to VAMA.