VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Disbursement of transport projects fails 2019 goal

By Doan Loan   January 2, 2020 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Disbursement of transport projects fails 2019 goal
A train of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong Metro Line stops at a station in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam disbursed only 88 percent of targeted transport infrastructure in 2019, causing delays to major projects amid rising upgrade demand.

The Ministry of Transport disbursed VND26.7 trillion ($1.15 billion) in 2019, or 88 percent of the VND30.13 trillion ($1.3 billion) the government had attributed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Nhat said at a meeting Thursday.

Hanoi’s first metro line Cat Linh-Ha Dong was among projects that faced delayed disbursement, along with the capital’s elevated Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long ring road in the northwestern part of the city, both involving Official Development Assistance (ODA).

Ministry departments had not been following project development, therefore could not make appropriate and timely proposals to modify investment capital, Deputy Minister Nhat explained.

Vietnam in 2019 had been repeatedly warned over slow disbursement across major transport projects.

Eric Sidgwick, country director for Asian Development Bank (ADB), said at a forum last June that Vietnam’s average disbursement rate was much lower than other recipients of ADB funding due to red tape.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last August ordered officials responsible for disbursement delays be punished.

In 2019, the transport ministry completed 16 projects and commenced construction of 15 others.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam disbursement transport projects 2019 slow disbursement speed Cat Linh Ha Dong Metro Line
 
Read more
New drunk driving fines to slow beer market growth

New drunk driving fines to slow beer market growth

Vietnam Railways struggles to compete with budget carriers

Vietnam Railways struggles to compete with budget carriers

HCMC office rent hits decade high

HCMC office rent hits decade high

Vietnam to buy 1.5 billion kWh of power annually from Laos

Vietnam to buy 1.5 billion kWh of power annually from Laos

Shophouse rentals skyrocket in downtown HCMC

Shophouse rentals skyrocket in downtown HCMC

2020 to be challenging for Vietnam real estate market, warn experts

2020 to be challenging for Vietnam real estate market, warn experts

Vietnam air travel demand surges 12 pct

Vietnam air travel demand surges 12 pct

Tech sector revenue expands nearly 9 pct in 2019

Tech sector revenue expands nearly 9 pct in 2019

 
go to top