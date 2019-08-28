Central bank warns against high deposit rates

A bank teller in Hanoi counts banknotes next to a pile of currency bundles. Photo by AFP.

Some lenders, like Ban Viet Bank, have announced deposit rates as high as 10.2 percent. The rates at the beginning of the year were around 8-9 percent.

Interest rate hikes threaten the stability and health of the banking system, creating a negative sentiment, and could potentially lead to an interest rate race that destabilizes the currency market, said SBV Governor Le Minh Hung.

The State Bank of Vietnam Wednesday issued a circular instructing banks to strictly control how they raise capital, saying that some institutions have increased interest rates for current accounts and/or offering high interest rates for deposits in Vietnamese dong.

The central bank will "monitor the situation closely and strictly handle violations", including lowering credit growth ceilings of violating credit institutions, said Hung.

Banks must maintain reasonable interest rates within their ability to balance capital without affecting the stability and general interest rate level in the market, he added.

Economist Nguyen Tri Hieu had told VnExpress International that the main reason banks have been rushing to raise capital is that they have to balance and restructure their capital to comply with new regulations on credit safety limits.

A central bank regulation which came into effect this year requires banks to restrict the use of short-term deposits for issuing medium and long-term loans to 40 percent, down from 45 percent in 2018.

Vietnam’s central bank controls credit growth among commercial banks. For instance, state-owned lender Vietcombank’s "credit room" is 15 percent this year, while OceanBank, a smaller state-owned lender, is given 20 percent.

According to SBV statistics, credit growth of the whole system was 7.33 percent in the first 6 months of 2019, given the SBV’s target of maintaining it at 14 percent this year.