VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Banks roll out support packages for nCoV affected businesses

By Le Chi   February 7, 2020 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Banks roll out support packages for nCoV affected businesses
Traders load dragonfruit, an export affected by the nCoV epidemic, onto a truck headed for China. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Quoc.

Vietnamese banks are foregoing international transaction charges and reducing lending rates, helping businesses hurt by the nCoV epidemic.

VPBank, a private mid-sized lender, announced Thursday it will reduce annual lending rates by 1.5 percentage points for around 1,000 of their clients affected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic.

These enterprises mostly belonged to the transport, warehousing, accommodation, tourism, traveling and catering sectors, especially in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and major seaside tourist cities like Nha Trang and Da Nang, the bank said.

Earlier this week, private ABBank also said it would allocate VND4 trillion ($172.4 million) towards low-interest loans to support businesses affected by the epidemic. Interest discounts would be assessed on a case-to-case basis, and could reach up to 2 percentage points for short-term loans and 3 percentage points for loans above one year, it said.

HDBank also said it was foregoing 100 percent international transaction charges for businesses supplying pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, 50 percent of domestic bank charges and providing other unspecified discounts for those suppling materials to medical institutions of all types.

A number of other banks including state-owned giants Vietcombank and VietinBank have also announced they are reviewing policies to support businesses affected by the nCoV outbreak.

Vietnam has so far reported 12 cases of nCoV infection, three of whom have been declared healthy and discharged from hospital.

As of Friday the epidemic had killed 638 people, mostly in mainland China, and infected nearly 31,500.

Related News:

nCoV epidemic

Inside coronavirus quarantine center in Vietnam's worst-hit province

Inside coronavirus quarantine center in Vietnam's worst-hit province

Textile, footwear firms in a stitch as coronavirus infects material sourcing

Textile, footwear firms in a stitch as coronavirus infects material sourcing

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

See more
Tags: Vietnam banks support packages nCov coronavirus epidemic Vietnam interest rates
 
Read more
Textile, footwear firms in a stitch as coronavirus infects material sourcing

Textile, footwear firms in a stitch as coronavirus infects material sourcing

Vietnam mulls scrapping import tariffs on face masks

Vietnam mulls scrapping import tariffs on face masks

Fruit containers stuck as China border gate closes

Fruit containers stuck as China border gate closes

Gasoline motorcycle sales down as electric bikes gain popularity

Gasoline motorcycle sales down as electric bikes gain popularity

Tuna exports to US surge

Tuna exports to US surge

Tourism, hospitality forked by coronavirus outbreak

Tourism, hospitality forked by coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak pinches Vietnamese farmers hard

Coronavirus outbreak pinches Vietnamese farmers hard

Franchising model on the rise in Vietnam logistics industry

Franchising model on the rise in Vietnam logistics industry

 
go to top