VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam confirms two more novel coronavirus infections

By Le Nga   February 6, 2020 | 07:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam confirms two more novel coronavirus infections
The area for treating nCoV patients at a medical center in Vinh Phuc Province, northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

The number of confirmed 2019-nVoC infections in Vietnam rose to 12 Thursday after two more people tested positive for the virus.

The two new infections were that of family members of an infected Vietnamese worker who’d returned from China’s Wuhan City last month. The worker was one of eight employees of Japan-based Nihon Plast Company Limited who’d been sent to Wuhan for training two months ago.

They employees had returned to Vietnam on a Southern China Airlines flight (CZ8315) on January 17. They were picked up by the company car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport and attended a company meeting in Thien Ke Commune, Binh Son District, Vinh Phuc Province, about 18 km from the airport. Five of them were later confirmed to be infected with the nCoV.

The newly infected people are the 49-year-old mother and 16-year-old sister of the 23-year-old worker who remains quarantined in the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

The mother started coughing on February 3, while the sister showed symptoms of coughing and fatigue. They were quarantined and tests done by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology February 4 showed both of them were positive. They are now staying at the Hanoi hospital and in stable health, the ministry said.

Vietnam had officially declared the 2019-nCoV an epidemic on Saturday. The other 10 infected cases include a cousin of one of the workers from Wuhan, a Vietnamese-American visitor who transited in Wuhan, a Chinese man from Wuhan and his son who met him in Vietnam, and a hotel receptionist who served the father and son in Nha Trang.

Three of the ten have been discharged from the hospital: the Nha Trang hotel employee, the Chinese son, and one of the workers who returned from Wuhan.

The global death toll from the epidemic has reached 565, with 563 dying in China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Related News:

nCoV epidemic

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Vietnamese Golden Ball award ceremony postponed amidst nCoV outbreak

Vietnamese Golden Ball award ceremony postponed amidst nCoV outbreak

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese health Vinh Phuc coronavirus nCoV pneumonia infection
 
Read more
Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Saigon refuses entry to 286 flight passengers in anti-novel coronavirus measure

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Saigon students get another week off in novel coronavirus fight

Central Vietnam couple test positive for swine flu

Central Vietnam couple test positive for swine flu

Don't panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises

Don't panic and stockpile food, health ministry advises

Hanoi plans sewer system under polluted To Lich River

Hanoi plans sewer system under polluted To Lich River

Vietnamese woman's story of surviving the virus that causes global fears

Vietnamese woman's story of surviving the virus that causes global fears

Vietnam offers free treatment to nCoV patients

Vietnam offers free treatment to nCoV patients

2019-nCoV roundup: Vietnam steps up vigilance, preparations

2019-nCoV roundup: Vietnam steps up vigilance, preparations

 
go to top