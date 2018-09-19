Hong Kong-Vietnam symposium seeks to boost business 'In Style'

The Hong Kong - Vietnam Business Cooperation Symposium will be held September 20 at the GEM Center in HCMC as part of the In Style Hong Kong Expo.

From design and branding to logistics and e-commerce, the symposium will open the door to extensive new business connections and opportunities.

A panel of Hong Kong business leaders will share their first-hand experience and practical insights into the Hong Kong - Vietnam partnership.

"Hong Kong is a true connector for opportunities that abound in mainland China, across Asia and globally; and especially at this very interesting moment for trade and development in Asia and the world", said Nicholas Kwan, Director of Research, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

As online e-tailing revolutionizes the future of sales and marketing, a dedicated session at the symposium themed "Cross-border Logistics: Navigating the Future of Retail" will examine this new era of retailing - with Hong Kong at the forefront.

HKTDC's Director of Research, Nicholas Kwan, says Hong Kong is a platform for world-class services from trade and financing to logistics and manufacturing with unique strengths that Vietnamese companies can leverage to forge beneficial new relationships, embrace new business opportunities and navigate the challenges of a new world order.

Craig Price, Senior Vice President International Projects of HKT Global Development Services, PCCW Global, said Vietnamese e-tailers can leverage Hong Kong's world-class logistics services to expand their business in the global market.

"Information is now at our fingertips and smart services are changing the world. Each day, new services are emerging, and a major focus is moving to a cashless society, revolutionizing the way people manage their spending", he said.

Price said that Hong Kong has embraced a cashless society. E-payment services are becoming more the norm not just at the point of sales but throughout the supply chain, incorporating loyalty programs, avoiding credit card fees and providing many other services.

Along with the revolution in sales, Hong Kong's excellence in branding and design will be showcased at a session themed "Creative Branding & Design: From Ideas to Business".

Group Director of Sedgwick Richardson (Hong Kong), March Richardson, said that Vietnamese enterprises can partner Hong Kong firms as an extension to existing teams to bridge cultural gaps, provide local expertise and experience, and introduce local partners to broaden business opportunities on the Chinese mainland and overseas.

"Branding is not just about a logo", she said. "It is firstly about purpose and positioning, and starts with a strategic process, crafting your brand building from the inside out, through brand immersion workshops and training sessions for marketing and sales teams. This helps build belief in the brand internally and increases the chances of solutions being consistently delivered externally".

Richardson also said that brand-led design can create value, "building trust and belief" to the extent that over time, brands can even be recognized without their logos.

Vietnamese enterprises can utilize Hong Kong's branding and design solutions to position their brands for international stakeholders by introducing the basics of international best practice branding strategies and leveraging international experience in Hong Kong across research, strategy, conception, design and activation, she said.

"An integrated process makes solutions credible, relevant, differentiating and compelling", she added.

At the symposium, prominent Hong Kong business leaders including Jonathan Choi from Sun Wah Group, Dr John Cheh of Esquel Group, Wallace Lam of banking giant HSBC and others will highlight how Hong Kong can facilitate the business expansion of Vietnamese companies.

The two-day B2B trade expo, beginning September 20, is being organized by the HKTDC.

It will treat visitors to a first-hand, close-up experience of Hong Kong's vibrant lifestyle as well as designer-led lifestyle products at the cutting edge of creative enterprise.

Hong Kong is renowned worldwide as Asia's premier business hub with a unique style and way of life; and Vietnam and Hong Kong enjoy strong business ties, with bilateral trade rising nearly 12 percent to more than $18 billion in 2017.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies within the ASEAN region and Hong Kong's largest export market in ASEAN. Vietnam and Hong Kong play important roles in driving Asia's development as strategic hubs in their respective areas.