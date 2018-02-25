Hanoians queue from crack of dawn to buy gold on God of Wealth Day

Video by VnExpress/Huy Manh
Thousands in Hanoi got out of their beds on a chilly and rainy Sunday morning hoping to buy a piece of gold that they believe will bring them wealth in the Year of the Dog. Pictured here are people queuing outside a gold shop on Tran Nhan Tong Street from as early as 4 a.m. on Gold of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of the first lunar month.
When the shop finally opened at 6:30 a.m., the gold rush kicked in. Many gold shops across the capital city employed more security staff to maintain order.
Some impatient customers try to make their way into the shop as security staff struggle to contain them.
People queuing outside were reminded to prepare their money ahead of the purchase and only five customers were allowed in at a time.
Many seniors are also seen among the crowds waiting outside in the rain.
In Cau Giay District, the city's second 'gold mine', the rush was also on. Over 100 customers can be seen sitting outside a gold shop in the district. According to the shop's owner, the number of customers has increased more than tenfold than on normal days.
This gold shop on Xa Dan Street in Dong Da District has been full all morning.
Some customers decided to buy gold a day before the Gold of Wealth Day.
Hung was one of the five first customers at this gold shop on Gold of Wealth Day.
Gold plates with engravings of dogs have proven most popular as 2018 is the Year of the Dog. Gold prices have gone up on Sunday, with one mace 4.78 grams) of gold costing VND3,750,000 ($165), VND50,000 more expensive than usual.