Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high

By Vu Le   August 24, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7

Vietnam is forecast to see more growth in the five star hotel and resort segment.

Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate reached 75 percent in June, the highest figure in five years thanks to growing international tourist arrivals.

The capital's hospitality and tourism market welcomed 21 percent more tourists in the first six months of 2016, according to a hospitality market review issued by the Vietnam office of global commercial real estate firm CBRE.

The reports shows that hotel occupancy rates as of June 30 rose by 65 percent in Ho Chi Minh City and 75 percent in Hanoi compared to last year. The rate in Hanoi was the highest in the last five years, rubbing shoulders with Bangkok for the top position in Southeast Asia.

Hanoi's luxury hotels enticed a large number of international tourists in the first half of 2016. Photo courtesy of igh.com

CBRE said that Vietnam’s hospitality and tourism market is likely to grow thanks to more international recognition and policies to improve safety and services.

Visa exemptions have also contributed to the growing number of of international tourists visiting Vietnam. Since 2015, Vietnam has waived visas of up to 15 days for tourists from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy from July.

Ho Chi Minh City received 2.1 million visitors in the first six months, rising 13.5 percent compared to the same period last year, while Hanoi welcomed a rise of 39.3 percent. The coastal resort town of Nha Trang also witnessed an on-year increase of 39 percent in the first half.

Some of the world's top hotel chains such as AccorHotels Group, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide have already established themselves in Vietnam, while others such as Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn and the Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts also plan to penetrate the local market.

Strong investment in coastal areas like Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc by local firms such as Vingroup, Sun Group and MIK has also attracted visitors.

CBRE Vietnam forecasts that Vietnam will see more growth in the five star hotel and resort segment thanks to increasingly high demand for business trips and conferences.

