VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Six-star Thai hotel splashes out $1.2 million on Vietnamese furniture

By Thi Ha   June 28, 2016 | 06:26 pm GMT+7

Thailand's Central Group has signed a provisional contract worth $1.2 million with Binh Phu Fine Furniture Ltd for luxury wooden furniture for its six-star Park Hyatt Hotel, which will open soon in Bangkok.

Tables, sofas, mirrors, television cabinets and chairs made at a factory in Binh Duong Province will be shipped to Bangkok from the beginning of July.

Nguyen Thuy Trang, general director of Binh Phu Fine Furniture Ltd, said this is the largest order the company has received this, and a good opportunity for the company to introduce its products to Thai customers.

six-star-thai-hotel-splashes-out-12-million-on-vietnamese-furniture

The six-star Park Hyatt in Thailand has placed an order for Vietnamese wooden furniture worth $1.2 million. Photo from hotelthailand.com

Jariya Chirathivat from Central Group said: “Central Group has scouted for a potential supplier of high quality products around the world and Vietnamese enterprises, especially Binh Phu, are a good choice. Vietnamese furniture can conquer the global market.”

Central Group is a leading retailing and real estate group operating and managing giant shopping malls hospitality properties and restaurants in Thailand and Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, it holds a 49 percent share in Nguyen Kim Group and owns Big C Vietnam. It also has a chain of Robin stores in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Binh Phu has exports wooden furniture to many countries around the world including Europe and America

Tags: Park Hyatt Bangkok Binh Phu Fine Furniture
 
Read more
Vietnam pays back $3 billion on foreign debts during first half of 2016

Vietnam pays back $3 billion on foreign debts during first half of 2016

Vietnam ranks in top 30 fastest growing retail markets

Vietnam ranks in top 30 fastest growing retail markets

Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO

Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO

Thailand's PTT delays $20 billion Vietnam refinery and petrochemical complex

Thailand's PTT delays $20 billion Vietnam refinery and petrochemical complex

Vietnam's 'billion- dollar cow' opens up to foreign buyers

Vietnam's 'billion- dollar cow' opens up to foreign buyers

Ho Chi Minh City to have more financial and administrative independence: PM

Ho Chi Minh City to have more financial and administrative independence: PM

Drought holds back Vietnam's economic growth in Q2 2016

Drought holds back Vietnam's economic growth in Q2 2016

Vietnam records 21 percent increase in foreign tourists

Vietnam records 21 percent increase in foreign tourists

 
go to top