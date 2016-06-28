Six-star Thai hotel splashes out $1.2 million on Vietnamese furniture

Tables, sofas, mirrors, television cabinets and chairs made at a factory in Binh Duong Province will be shipped to Bangkok from the beginning of July.

Nguyen Thuy Trang, general director of Binh Phu Fine Furniture Ltd, said this is the largest order the company has received this, and a good opportunity for the company to introduce its products to Thai customers.

The six-star Park Hyatt in Thailand has placed an order for Vietnamese wooden furniture worth $1.2 million. Photo from hotelthailand.com

Jariya Chirathivat from Central Group said: “Central Group has scouted for a potential supplier of high quality products around the world and Vietnamese enterprises, especially Binh Phu, are a good choice. Vietnamese furniture can conquer the global market.”

Central Group is a leading retailing and real estate group operating and managing giant shopping malls hospitality properties and restaurants in Thailand and Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, it holds a 49 percent share in Nguyen Kim Group and owns Big C Vietnam. It also has a chain of Robin stores in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Binh Phu has exports wooden furniture to many countries around the world including Europe and America