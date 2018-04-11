Hanoi prepares to power up automated convenience stores

Men shop at an automated grocery store in Washington, U.S., in January 2018. Photo by Reuters

Automated convenience stores have been given the green light to start operating in Hanoi this year by the city's People’s Committee as part of is e-commerce plans for 2018.

The stores will feature vending machines that will require customers to scan QR codes from their smartphones in order to make a purchase.

The cashless transactions will make use of digital platforms for purchasing physical goods and services.

The move is part of the city’s plan to push online retail to account for 8 percent of total retail turnover in 2018.

In November last year, the country’s first automated convenience store was launched in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Toromart chain has announced its intention to expand the service beyond the southern metropolis in 2018.

There have, however, been complaints about the store in HCMC running out of goods and shopping bags, and the lack of a Vietnamese language option on mobile payment apps.

While popular in countries like Japan and South Korea, automated stores are still new to Vietnamese consumers.

Unlike traditional grocery stores, they often focus on fast food and beverages.