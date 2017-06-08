H&M announces location of first store in Vietnam

Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has announced plans to open its first store in Vietnam at the Vincom Dong Khoi commercial complex in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1.

The store, which will cover 2,200 square meters across two floors, will open with the launch of the brand's Fall-Winter 2017 Collection this autumn.

Fredrik Famm, H&M Country Manager for Southeast Asia, said the opening of the HCMC store will offer a new shopping experience for local customers, providing more options for fashion lovers to create their own styles and personalities.

In mid-February this year, H&M also started recruiting staff for a store it plans to open in Hanoi.

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M Group has more than 4,300 stores in 66 markets, including franchise markets.

Other famous fashion brands like Zara and Topshop have also recently made their debuts in Vietnam.