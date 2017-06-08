VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

H&M announces location of first store in Vietnam

By VnExpress   June 8, 2017 | 11:16 am GMT+7

The world-renowned brand is following in the footsteps of Zara and Topshop.

Swedish fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) has announced plans to open its first store in Vietnam at the Vincom Dong Khoi commercial complex in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1.

The store, which will cover 2,200 square meters across two floors, will open with the launch of the brand's Fall-Winter 2017 Collection this autumn.

Fredrik Famm, H&M Country Manager for Southeast Asia, said the opening of the HCMC store will offer a new shopping experience for local customers, providing more options for fashion lovers to create their own styles and personalities.

In mid-February this year, H&M also started recruiting staff for a store it plans to open in Hanoi.

H&M was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M Group has more than 4,300 stores in 66 markets, including franchise markets.

Other famous fashion brands like Zara and Topshop have also recently made their debuts in Vietnam.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam H&M fashion store open debut
 
Read more
Floating solar farm reflects China's clean energy ambitions

Floating solar farm reflects China's clean energy ambitions

Foreign investors in race to take over real estate projects in Vietnam

Foreign investors in race to take over real estate projects in Vietnam

PetroVietnam smashes revenue target to hit $9 bln in first five months

PetroVietnam smashes revenue target to hit $9 bln in first five months

Vietnamese firm to ship first batch of chicken products to Japan in August

Vietnamese firm to ship first batch of chicken products to Japan in August

Apple makes iPhone screen fixes easier as states mull repair laws

Apple makes iPhone screen fixes easier as states mull repair laws

Across the river, Saigon assembles its new business suburb

Across the river, Saigon assembles its new business suburb

Ride-hailing firm Grab says likely to raise funds in near future

Ride-hailing firm Grab says likely to raise funds in near future

Vietnam, Japan sign deals worth $22 billion

Vietnam, Japan sign deals worth $22 billion

 
go to top