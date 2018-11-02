Friendship Tower, a step up in office building innovation

According to a Savills market report for the second quarter of 2018, the total office space in HCMC had reached almost 1.8 million square meters, a 2 percent rise quarter-on-quarter and 10 percent year-on-year, while average occupancy was steady at 96 percent.

Tu Thi Hong An, associate director of commercial leasing, Savills HCMC, said after over 7 percent grade A rental growth in 2017, the momentum is expected to continue with record growth in 2019 and 2020.

It is crucial for office occupiers to carefully analyze their needs, plan ahead and manage future occupancy costs effectively, she said.

Friendship Tower grade A office project in 31 Le Duan Boulevard, District 1, HCMC.

The Vietnamese market has the potential to develop more sophisticated office projects in line with global trends, and so the design, standard and functionality of new projects would likely change in the coming years, she predicted.

By 2020 the market is expected to add some 516,000 square meters of new office space.

“Friendship Tower, one of the grade A office buildings, is scheduled to open in early 2020. The 21-storey building is located in a prime location of HCMC and developed by CZ Slovakia Vietnam," An said.

The building will have approximately 13,700 square meters of prime leasable space and an extremely high level of flexibility in configuration, with office sizes varying from 200 sq.m to 1,450 sq.m of usable space.

According to CZ Slovakia, their first ever development in Vietnam aims to attract western firms doing business in Vietnam and Southeast Asia and also Vietnamese companies doing international business.

Various studies have shown that an improvement in the indoor working environment raises labor productivity.

"Being aware of the materials and installation choices in particular has a direct impact on the indoor environment. Friendship Tower devoted into building an ideal workplace with premium materials," The CZ Slovakia Vietnam representativesaid.

Friendship Tower will be a LEED-certified green building, scheduled to open in early 2020.

Built as a traditional office building, Friendship Tower sets its value with an innovative office concept in terms of design, facilities and technology.

The lobby is preceded by a large atrium surmounted by an extensive cantilevered canopy, a distinguishing element of the building.

According to the company, Friendship Tower will be a LEED-certified green building and the curtain wall will be a high-quality unitized system with advanced double glass units able to reduce drastically solar gain with notable benefits in energy costs.

Vertical transportation from the parking area at the basement level to the entrance lobby will be handled separately by dedicated shuttle lifts. This solution offers the highest level of access control while improving vertical circulation efficiency.

The building will have a smart management service of international standards with 24/7 security guards, high-quality natural stone green wall at the entrance hall, seven passenger elevators and one service lift with destination control, and landscaping.

The building will also have a conference centre and café with F&B services.

It is within walking distance of key facilities such as business hotels and serviced apartments, consulates, restaurants and shopping malls, and other important business centers.

"Friendship Tower is set to be the perfect choice for discerning tenants seeking high-quality office space in a prime location of HCMC," The CZ Slovakia Vietnam representative said.

For further information about the new grade A workplace, please visit https://friendshiptower.com/. Contact Hotline at 0909369323 or Email tthithuhien@savills.com.vn for leasing inquiries.

An said Friendship Tower also matches the DNA of companies, which require a working environment that serves as a place for meeting, collaboration, community building and exchange of knowledge.

CZ Slovakia believes the building will become a new iconic “work hard-live well” destination for HCMC’s professional white-collar workers.