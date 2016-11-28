First look at 9 designs for Vietnam’s multibillion-dollar Long Thanh Airport

|
The first option features a sparrow-shaped rooftop. The Airports Corporation of Vietnam will display the designs in Dong Nai Province, where it will be built, and the three largest cities Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from November 28 until January 23. The company will also collect feedback online at the transport ministry’s website. Photos by VnExpress
|
The second option is inspired by Vietnam’s top natural attractions such as Ha Long Bay and rice terraces. Long Thanh Airport is expected to take over 5,000 hectares (12,400 acres) of land to become the country’s largest airport in 2025, sharing the load for the overstrained Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City.
|
The third option looks like a lotus, Vietnam’s national flower.
|
A bamboo tree.
|
Another design inspired by lotus.
|
A butterfly.
|
A palm tree.
|
This design features several iconic images including the Vietnamese conical hat and bamboo basket.
|
Another lotus-inspired design.
