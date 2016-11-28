VnExpress International
First look at 9 designs for Vietnam’s multibillion-dollar Long Thanh Airport

By Doan Loan   November 28, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

The designs for the international airport have been unveiled for the first time to poll public opinions.

first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport

The first option features a sparrow-shaped rooftop. The Airports Corporation of Vietnam will display the designs in Dong Nai Province, where it will be built, and the three largest cities Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from November 28 until January 23. The company will also collect feedback online at the transport ministry’s website. Photos by VnExpress
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-1

The second option is inspired by Vietnam’s top natural attractions such as Ha Long Bay and rice terraces. Long Thanh Airport is expected to take over 5,000 hectares (12,400 acres) of land to become the country’s largest airport in 2025, sharing the load for the overstrained Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-2

The third option looks like a lotus, Vietnam’s national flower.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-3

A bamboo tree.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-4

Another design inspired by lotus.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-5

A butterfly.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-6

A palm tree.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-7

This design features several iconic images including the Vietnamese conical hat and bamboo basket.
first-look-at-9-designs-for-vietnams-multibillion-dollar-long-thanh-airport-8

Another lotus-inspired design.

