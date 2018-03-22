VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Finance

Vietnam’s stock market rises to record high

By Minh Son   March 22, 2018 | 02:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s stock market rises to record high
A woman rides a bicycle past a Stock Exchange center in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

An 11-year record has been broken thanks to blue chip stocks, and is forecast to climb even higher this year.

Vietnam's stock market rose by 0.92 percent on Thursday to close at more than 1,180 points, surpassing the record of 1.179 points set in 2007.

Blue chips were the driving force behind the record high on the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Dairy giant Vinamilk (VNM), property conglomerate Vingroup (VIC), steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group (HPG) and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) were among the main players, along with the banking sector's BIDV (BID), Vietcombank (VCB) and VPBank (VPB).

The stock market hit 984.24 on the last trading day of 2017, and then reached 1,000 points in early January, marking a dramatic recovery from 2007.

The market is seeing very low risks and high growth confidence, experts said.

Nguyen The Minh, a senior analyst at Saigon Securities Incorporation, was more specific.

“The VN-Index could reach 1,050 points in the short term and 1,300 by the year-end,” he said.

Minh said stocks that did not appear attractive last year hold a lot of potential now.

The 2017 market was driven by consumer goods stocks, but banking and energy will take the lead this year, he added.

Minh said the market will also receive a boost from foreign interest this year. Foreign investors made more than $1 billion in net purchases last year, the highest figure in five years, and they are likely to stick around for more privatization of public giants.

In its latest report, Bao Viet Securities said the VN-Index could even reach 1,182-1,187 in the coming sessions.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam's stock market record high VN-Index stock market blue chips HOSE
 
Read more
Asian markets mixed as trade war fears return

Asian markets mixed as trade war fears return

Vietnam central bank seeks to lower commercial rates

Vietnam central bank seeks to lower commercial rates

Vietnamese banks on topsy-turvy road between profitability and capitalization: Moody’s

Vietnamese banks on topsy-turvy road between profitability and capitalization: Moody’s

VN-Index regains top performing spot in Asia thanks to foreign investors

VN-Index regains top performing spot in Asia thanks to foreign investors

Outlook bright for Vietnam’s soaring stock market in 2018

Outlook bright for Vietnam’s soaring stock market in 2018

Vietnamese stocks bounce back after harrowing week for investors

Vietnamese stocks bounce back after harrowing week for investors

Vietnam market down for another day as Asian stocks suffer new crush

Vietnam market down for another day as Asian stocks suffer new crush

Vietnam’s stock market rebounds, recoups $4.4 bln

Vietnam’s stock market rebounds, recoups $4.4 bln

 
go to top