VN-Index rises for third straight session

An investor looks at stock prices on a smartphone at a brokerage in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The benchmark VN-Index saw steady growth throughout the day, gradually gaining a total of 10.23 points by the end of the session.

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the index is based, saw 300 stocks gain and 78 lose. Total trading volume improved 48 percent over the previous session, reaching VND6.2 trillion ($269 million).

The VN30-Index, a basket of HoSE’s 30 largest capped stocks, rose 1.63 percent, with 27 gaining and 2 losing.

Its top gainers were SAB of Vietnam’s largest brewer Sabeco, up 4.8 percent, followed by VJC of budget airline Vietjet, up 2.8 percent, and MWG of electronics retailer Mobile World, up 2.2 percent.

Of Vietnam’s biggest state-owned lenders by assets, BID of BIDV climbed 0.85 percent, VCB of Vietcombank 0.8 percent, and CTG of VietinBank 0.6 percent.

HDB of HDBank and TCB of Techcombank led gains of private banks at 0.85 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

Other gainers included PNJ of Phu Nhuan Jewelry with 1.4 percent, HPG of steel producer Hoa Phat, 1.1 percent, and MSN of conglomerate Masan, 1 percent.

The only two VN30 tickers that ended in the red were VIC of conglomerate Vingroup, down 1 percent, and PLX of fuel distributor Petrolimex, down 0.05 percent.

The HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, home to mid and small caps, rose 1.35 percent, and the UPCoM-Index for stocks on the Unlisted Public Companies Market added 0.3 percent.

Foreign investors turned net buyers to the tune of VND15.7 billion ($681,600), with buying pressure focused mainly on HPG and VHM of real estate giant Vinhomes.