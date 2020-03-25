VN-Index posts highest single day gain in 11 years

An investor looks at stock boards at a brokerage in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh.

Reversing the downward trend of recent weeks, an overwhelming 301 stocks gained against just 84 losing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Vietnam’s main bourse on which the VN-Index is based.

The last time the index gained more on a single day was on July 24, 2009, when it surged 4.76 percent to reach 500 points.

Wednesday’s session also broke a four-session losing streak which had shaved 11.8 percent off the VN-Index.

Total trading surged nearly 20 percent over the last session, reaching VND4.99 trillion ($211.18 million), of which 62.7 percent was made up by order-matched transactions.

Blue-chips performed even better, with the VN30-Index for HoSE’s 30 biggest capped stocks rising 4.3 percent, with 26 gainers and two losers. Ten stocks in this basket hit their price ceilings, the highest they can go in a session.

The stocks trio related to private conglomerate Vingroup all rose to their respectively ceilings after all hit their floor prices the previous session. VIC of Vingroup surged 7 percent, VHM of its real estate subsidiary, 6.9 percent, and VRE of retail arm Vincom Retail, 6.8 percent.

VIC and VHM, the VN30’s two biggest market caps, contributed a combined 6.22 of the VN-Index’s 31.04-point rise this session, according to data from securities firm VNDIRECT.

The top 10 gainers included two tickers from the oil and gas sector. GAS of energy giant PetroVietnam Gas and PLX of petroleum distributor Petrolimex both added 6.9 percent, while POW of electricity generator PetroVietnam Power, the remaining ticker in the sector, added 4.2 percent.

Of Vietnam’s three biggest state-owned lenders by assets, VCB of Vietcombank and CTG of VietinBank rose 6.9 percent and 6.8 percent respectively, while BID of BIDV increased 5.1 percent.

Other top gainers this session included BVH of insurance giant Bao Viet Group, VNM of dairy gaintVinamilk, PNJ of jewelry retailer PhuNhuan Jewelry, and SSI of brokerage Saigon Securities Inc., all rising between 6.8-6.9 percent.

Tickers of mid-sized banks, including four private lenders and one state-owned bank, saw gains of between 3.1-5.7 percent. EIB of private Eximbank was the only stock that did not gain, closing at its opening price this session.

The only two losing stocks on the VN30 were ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros, down 5.5 percent, and SBT of agricultural firm TTC-Sugar, down 6.7 percent, its floor price.

Meanwhile, indices for Vietnam’s two smaller bourses, the HNX-Index for stocks listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), home to mid- and small-caps, and the UPCoM-Index, for those on the Unlisted Public Companies Market, gained 3.24 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Foreign investors sold shares worth VND374 billion ($15.83 million) on all three bourses, their 32nd consecutive net selling session, with selling pressure focused on the market’s blue-chips.

Vietnam’s stock market followed similar movements in Asian markets, which rallied after the U.S. Senate Republicans announced early Wednesday that they had reached an agreement to roll out a $2 trillion coronavirus bailout package after it had twice been delayed by arguments over inclusions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 soared 8.05 percent, South Korea’s Kospi 5.89 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index 3.81 percent, and mainland China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component added 2.17 percent and 3.22 percent respectively.