Vietnamese most optimistic about post-Covid-19 economic recovery

Masked customers wait to check out at CoopMart in Saigon's District 9, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Only 17 percent of Vietnamese survey respondents disagreed that the economy would experience a quick recovery post Covid-19, and the remaining three percent said they didn’t know.

The April 9-12 survey was done by multinational market research firm Ipsos, covering 29,000 respondents in 15 countries and territories around the world.

The survey results released recently showed that China and India, countries hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, fared well, with 68 percent and 63 percent respectively believing their economy would recover quickly after the pandemic, with lockdown orders lifted.

The figure was 46 percent in Brazil, 43 percent in the U.S., and 37 percent in Mexico.

However, a majority of people in seven of the 15 surveyed countries, including Spain, France, Italy, the U.K., Russia, Japan and Canada, all heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, were pessimistic about economic recovery.

The survey also found 54 percent of Vietnamese respondents believed travel restrictions and self-isolation mandates would stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, followed by China (63 percent), Australia (59 percent), Italy and Canada (58 percent).

There will be robust policies to revive the economy, whose key sectors the pandemic has damaged, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

The government has already urged banks to provide VND300 trillion ($12.9 billion) worth of credit at low interest rates to affected businesses, he said during an online meeting with provincial and city authorities earlier this month.

The country has reported no new Covid-19 cases since last Thursday, and the current patient count is 45. There have been no deaths.

More than 177,600 Covid-19 pandemic deaths have been reported, with the virus spreading to 210 countries and territories.