VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam stocks edge down after Trump’s latest China tariff threat

By Hung Le   August 2, 2019 | 09:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam stocks edge down after Trump’s latest China tariff threat
An investor looks at a stock market screen at a securities company. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

The VN-Index fell 0.63 percent along with regional markets Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. 

The benchmark index fell 6.29 points to close at 991.1 points, with 144 stocks gaining and 169 losing. 

The VN30-Index, which represents the 30 largest cap stocks, lost 2.1 points (0.24 percent) to close at 885.29 points. 

The HNX-Index in Hanoi and the UPCoM-Index of unlisted public companies lost 0.17 percent and 0.44 percent. 

In the morning Vietnamese stocks followed regional movements and opened almost 10 points lower at 987.55. 

However, unlike the Chinese Shanghai Composite and Japanese Nikkei 225, which closed 1.41 and 2.11 percent down, the Vietnamese market clawed back some of its losses in the afternoon as investors began buying manufacturing stocks.

Stocks of industrial parks saw unusually strong gains, with Sonadezi Corporation rising by 13 percent, Sai Gon VRG Investment Corporation by 8.9 percent and some others by over 8 percent. 

Volatile sectors such as securities, real estate, construction, and oil and gas came under strong selling pressure. State-owned natural gas company PetroVietnam Gas JSC lost 2.3 percent and Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, Vingroup, declined by 1.9 percent. 

Foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of VND201.61 billion ($8.74 million), twice the previous day’s value.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam stock market VN-Index Trump tariff China U.S. Southeast Asia fall
 
Read more
Bamboo Airways expects profit from direct Vietnam-US flights

Bamboo Airways expects profit from direct Vietnam-US flights

Limiting factors as Apple considers Vietnam as new production base

Limiting factors as Apple considers Vietnam as new production base

Vietnam eyes 10 tech unicorns by 2030

Vietnam eyes 10 tech unicorns by 2030

First train for second Hanoi metro to arrive next March

First train for second Hanoi metro to arrive next March

Ho Chi Minh City to auction 15 prime land plots in Thu Thiem area

Ho Chi Minh City to auction 15 prime land plots in Thu Thiem area

Expressway work runs into financial roadblock

Expressway work runs into financial roadblock

Ho Chi Minh City adds major developments to urban plans

Ho Chi Minh City adds major developments to urban plans

 
go to top