VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam posts H1 credit growth of 7.33 pct

By Hung Le   July 6, 2019 | 07:36 am GMT+7
Vietnam posts H1 credit growth of 7.33 pct
An employee holds stacks of cash for counting at a bank in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Quan.

Credit grew 7.33 percent in the first half of 2019, slightly higher than 6.14 percent in the same period last year, according to the central bank.

Growth was high this period due to credit expansion in prioritized sectors such as processing, manufacturing and export industries, Le Minh Hung, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said.

Loans outstanding in the pork industry stood at about VND51 trillion ($2.19 billion), of which VND1.2 trillion ($51.6 million) was restructured for borrowers affected by the recent swine flu epidemic.

"We have directed banks to restructure debt, reduce interest rates and offer new loans to serve production for these areas," Hung said.

The central bank has set a 14 percent credit growth target for this year. The focus of new loans would be priority sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and small and medium enterprises, according to the central bank. 

Last year, Vietnam recorded credit growth of 14 percent, the lowest rate since 2014.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam credit growth banking State Bank of Vietnam SBV
 
Read more
Vietnam stock market hits a one-month high

Vietnam stock market hits a one-month high

Low inflation prompts push to increase public service prices

Low inflation prompts push to increase public service prices

Gold prices rise as trade war resolution seems distant

Gold prices rise as trade war resolution seems distant

WB upbeat about Vietnam outlook despite slight dip in growth

WB upbeat about Vietnam outlook despite slight dip in growth

Long-awaited EU-Vietnam free trade deal inked in Hanoi

Long-awaited EU-Vietnam free trade deal inked in Hanoi

EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement negotiations: a 9-year timeline

EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement negotiations: a 9-year timeline

Electricity restored after forest fires impact transmission lines

Electricity restored after forest fires impact transmission lines

 
go to top