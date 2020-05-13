VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam further cuts policy rates to mitigate coronavirus impact

By Dat Nguyen   May 13, 2020 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam further cuts policy rates to mitigate coronavirus impact
An employee counts Vietnamese banknotes at a bank in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Vietnam cut its policy rates for a second time in two months on Wednesday as it seeks to boost growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Bank of Vietnam reduced the refinancing rate from 5 percent to 4.5 percent and the discount rate cut from 3.5 percent to 3 percent.

The dong deposit rate cap for terms of one to six months has been reduced from 4.75 percent to 4.25 percent.

It is part of the government’s efforts to "help businesses overcome difficulties and ensure social security amid the Covid-19 pandemic," the central bank said.

Vietnam’s garment, timber and seafood exporters have reported a slump in global demand in the last two months. The aviation, travel and food industries have also struggled due to travel restrictions and social distancing.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has announced a new GDP growth target of 5 percent this year, much lower than the 6.8 percent set earlier. The International Monetary Fund has forecast growth of 2.7 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam cuts policy rates Vietnam central bank reduce rates Vietnam coronavirus Vietnam Covid-19
 
Read more
North-South Expressway: Public investment will cut costs by $800 mln

North-South Expressway: Public investment will cut costs by $800 mln

Losses widen as VN-Index goes down for third straight session

Losses widen as VN-Index goes down for third straight session

Vietnam reopens secondary border gates with China

Vietnam reopens secondary border gates with China

VN-Index slips after six-session gaining streak

VN-Index slips after six-session gaining streak

Vietnam faces heavy competition in wooing businesses relocating from China

Vietnam faces heavy competition in wooing businesses relocating from China

Mobile payments to grow 400 pct in five years

Mobile payments to grow 400 pct in five years

Foreign investors net buyers as VN-Index rises

Foreign investors net buyers as VN-Index rises

Blue chips lift VN-Index to sixth straight gaining session

Blue chips lift VN-Index to sixth straight gaining session

 
go to top