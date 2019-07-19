VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia: ADB

By Hung Le   July 19, 2019 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia: ADB
A Vietnamese employee in the painting shop at an automotive plant in the northern province of Hai Duong. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam.

The Asian Development Bank maintains its Vietnam GDP growth forecast at 6.8 percent this year, and 6.7 percent in 2020, the highest in Southeast Asia.

According to the ADB's Asian Development Outlook 2019 issued Tuesday, Vietnam’s growth in 2019 is being underpinned by sustained domestic demand, which saw growth of 7.3 percent in 2017 and 7.2 percent in 2018.The outlook for private consumption remains robust as households enjoy rising incomes and stable inflation, the report adds.

Private investment is also likely to rise as Vietnam continues to improve its business environment and forges stronger ties with international partners through various trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) ratified last year, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) signed on May 30 this year, says the report.

An external risk to the outlook would be a sharper slowdown in the major economies of the European Union, the US, Japan, and China, Vietnam’s key trade partners.

According to ADB, growth in the first half of 2019 is estimated at 6.8 percent year-on-year despite agriculture being hobbled by a prolonged drought and African swine fever.

ADB maintains growth forecast for developing Asia at 5.7 percent in 2019 and 5.6 percent in 2020, unchanged from April.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam economy GDP forecast Asian Development Bank ADB
 
Read more
Transport Ministry presents two high-speed railway options

Transport Ministry presents two high-speed railway options

A 350 kph train is fast, but where will it get Vietnam?

A 350 kph train is fast, but where will it get Vietnam?

PM sets up appraisal council for high-speed railway project

PM sets up appraisal council for high-speed railway project

Origin fraud threatens duties on Vietnamese wood, seafood exports to US

Origin fraud threatens duties on Vietnamese wood, seafood exports to US

VN-Index rises to seven-week high

VN-Index rises to seven-week high

Over 50 stocks double value in H1 this year

Over 50 stocks double value in H1 this year

Vietnam launches first White Book on businesses

Vietnam launches first White Book on businesses

 
go to top