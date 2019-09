Workers at a construction site in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Jonas Petrovas.

The local currency bond market grew to $52.9 billion, it said in a release on Wednesday.

The growth came on the back of a 3.2 percent expansion of the government bond market to $48 billion, which also included central bank bills.

This offset a 3.4 percent contraction in the corporate bond market to $5 billion.

The corporate bond market is now worth VND89.5 trillion ($3.86 billion), exceeding the target set only for 2020, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange.