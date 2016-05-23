VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

South Korean firms warned for not meeting construction project requirements

By Dam Tuan   May 23, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has released a list of 26 bidders that were unable to meet some of the criteria for state-financed transport construction projects in 2015, of which South Korean bidders accounted for four.

Of the 483 bidders considered in 2015, the Ministry of Transport said that 22 domestic and four foreign bidders did not fully meet the requirements for transport construction projects. All four foreign bidders were large corporations from South Korea: Keangnam Enterprises, Samwhan Corporation, Kukdong and Halla Corporation, according to the Ministry's newspaper.

According to a decision recently signed by the minister of transport, 408 bidders were evaluated as 'responsive', 49 bidders were 'average' and 26 were 'non-responsive'.

south-korean-firms-warned-for-not-meeting-construction-project-requirements

Four South Korean bidders were unable to meet the criteria set by the Ministry of Transport for construction projects in 2015. Photo by baoquangninh.com.vn

The criteria are based on financing, machinery and equipment, progress requirements, workplace safety, payment and operational acceptance procedures. In pursuance of Ministry of Transport regulations, bidders that fail to meet more than six specific areas are classed as 'non-responsive'.

Bids will be rejected during the preliminary evaluation if independent bidders or joint-ventures are deemed 'non-responsive'.

The Ministry of Transport said that 'non-responsive' bidders may continue to work on existing contracts if they make amends for any shortcomings to avoid harming the quality and progress of projects.

Some of the larger domestic bidders on the list were well-known construction corporations such as Waterway Construction Joint Stock Company (Vinawaco), Civil Engineering Construction Joint Stock Corporation 8 (Cienco8) and Song Hong Corporation (SHG).

Tags: ministry of transport South Korean bidders Keangnam Enterprises Samwhan Corporation Kukdong Halla Corporation
 
Read more
Tax avoidance leaves $3.4 bln hole in national budget

Tax avoidance leaves $3.4 bln hole in national budget

U.S. bank pledges renewed trade support for Vietnam following Obama visit

U.S. bank pledges renewed trade support for Vietnam following Obama visit

Foreign investment rockets in Vietnam to reach $10 billion in first five months

Foreign investment rockets in Vietnam to reach $10 billion in first five months

TPP will help Vietnam combat corruption: Vietnamese official

TPP will help Vietnam combat corruption: Vietnamese official

CIA delves into Vietnam's economy

CIA delves into Vietnam's economy

Vietnam’s exports and imports lean on foreign enterprises

Vietnam’s exports and imports lean on foreign enterprises

Office space snapped up in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Office space snapped up in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Fitch affirms Vietnam rating at 'BB-'; outlook stable

Fitch affirms Vietnam rating at 'BB-'; outlook stable

 
go to top