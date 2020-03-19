Saigonese spend more on food online than Hanoians: survey

Including 4,000 people aged between 15 and 45 in Hanoi and Saigon, and conducted by Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek and data and consulting company Kantar, the study revealed the average spending on food ordered online in Ho Chi Minh City is 10 percent higher than in Hanoi.

Over 60 percent of respondents said they used food delivery apps to order food online due to convenience, variety and promotions, the survey showed.

In both cities, more than three-quarters of respondents used online food ordering services at least once a week while 30 percent ordered online food two to three times a week and around six percent did so over 10 times a week.

Meanwhile, over 40 percent of respondents said they cooked at home to ensure food safety while 40 percent chose eat-in or take-away meals for convenience, it was revealed.

In the country’s two largest metropolises, young women in the office under 30 account for the highest proportion among the group of those using online food ordering services.

The number of women ordering food online is twice that of men. Meanwhile, having children does not affect the habit of ordering food online as the proportion of people with kids using online food services is approximately the same as those without.

The potential of food delivery services remains strong, observers say. A recent survey of 600 food delivery app users showed 99 percent ordered food online 2-3 times a month, according to local market research firm GCOMM.

Vietnam’s food delivery market is expected to top $38 million in 2020, according to market research firm Euromonitor. It also puts the annual growth rate of the market at 11 percent.