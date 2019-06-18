Quang Ngai to build $160 mln container port

Currently only eight ports in Dung Quat are capable of receiving vessels of 50,000 - 70,000 DWT. Photo by VnExpress/Tri Tin.

The port, to be built in the Dung Quat Economic Zone, will have a cargo throughput of between 5-6 million tons a year, according to the provincial People’s Committee. The port concentrates on activities such as oil refining, petrochemical, chemical, and other large-scale heavy industries.

The project will be built in two phases. A 300m berth suitable for ships of up to 50,000 deadweight tons (DWT) along with technical and auxiliary infrastructures will be built in the first phase from 2019-2020, to meet international trade demands in the area.

In the second phase, from 2021-2024, two more berths with total length of 450 m for ships of more than 50,000 DWT as well as auxiliary facilities will be built.

According to the Quang Ngai People’s Committee, the multi-purpose container port will create jobs for 350 local workers and many more indirectly through supporting industries and services.

The cargo throughput in 2018 of Dung Quat reached over 20 million tons, but currently only eight ports in the area are capable of receiving vessels of 50,000 - 70,000 DWT, so local authorities had called for an additional port to meet demand.