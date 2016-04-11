online-services-clear-customs-procedures

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, online public services allow individuals, businesses and management units to complete administrative procedures, submit forms, handle documents and payments and receive updates via the internet.

This helps reduce customs clearance times and procedures for shipping goods.

Streamlined customs procedures facilitate import and export activities. Photo by HQ online

The portal of the General Department of Vietnam Customs (www.customs.gov.vn) provides online public services and information to help enterprises complete customs procedures such as tariffs, regulations and support.

The portal is also linked to provincial sites to promote administrative reforms.

The Customs IT and Statistics Department said that the General Department of Vietnam Customs is one of the best ministerial agencies in terms of providing administrative procedures and public services online.