VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Novel coronavirus to slow Q1 growth: report

By Minh Son   February 5, 2020 | 07:43 am GMT+7
Novel coronavirus to slow Q1 growth: report
A welder working at a cement plant in northern Hai Duong province, Vietnam. Photo by Shutterstock/thi.

The novel coronavirus epidemic will slow Vietnam’s Q1 GDP growth to 6.5 percent from last year’s 6.79 percent, a new report says.

Vietnam’s service sector, which accounted for 41.6 percent of the GDP last year, is likely to be most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, especially in high growth sectors such as retail, transportation, warehousing, accommodation, tourism and entertainment, says the latest report by Bao Viet Securities (BVS).

Last week, the Ministry of Public Security ordered a stop to entry visas for tourists from coronavirus affected areas. With Chinese tourists accounting for over 30 percent of arrivals in Vietnam last year, this development could heavily damage the domestic tourism industry in Q1, the BVS report said.

Domestic travel is also likely to fall in the period, with the nCoV outbreak coinciding with Vietnam’s peak spring travel season, when many Tet (Lunar New Year) festivities take place. Even if the epidemic is brought under control, the peak travel season would be over and the number of domestic travelers is unlikely to pick up.

The outbreak is also likely to hamper exports, affecting Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors, of which China is the biggest consumer. Last year, the sector’s export turnover to China reached $5.92 billion, or 35 percent of total agricultural exports.

"If the epidemic affects Vietnam-China trade, growth of the agricultural sector, which is already at a low level, will likely decline further, and in turn put a drag on consumption demand of workers in this sector," the report said.

For the industry and construction sector, disruptions in the global supply chain due to the outbreak may affect the import of some commodities used as input materials for goods manufactured in Vietnam, including those it exports.

Last year, Vietnam’s total import-export turnover with China accounted for 30 percent of the country’s total trade, in which exports to China accounted for 24 percent, and imports 38.7 percent, BVS said, citing data from Vietnam Customs.

The BVS report said that there is a possibility that the epidemic could drag on and continue to negatively affect growth until the end of the second quarter.

The death toll from the epidemic has so far reached 492. It has so far spread to 26 countries and territories. Vietnam has recorded 10 confirmed cases of nCoV infections, two of whom have been discharged. 

Related News:

nCoV epidemic

Shelves empty as nCoV-fearing Hanoians stock up on food

Shelves empty as nCoV-fearing Hanoians stock up on food

1,069 Chinese restricted at HCMC workplaces over coronavirus fears

1,069 Chinese restricted at HCMC workplaces over coronavirus fears

Football leagues reboot schedule as coronavirus pitches threat

Football leagues reboot schedule as coronavirus pitches threat

See more
Tags: GDP Vietnam nCov infections Wuhan coronavirus drag Vietnam economy
 
Read more
Stock market pulls out of three-session nosedive

Stock market pulls out of three-session nosedive

VN-Index plunges to one-year low as coronavirus fears mount

VN-Index plunges to one-year low as coronavirus fears mount

Vietnam red-lights Chinese workers returning from coronavirus-hit areas

Vietnam red-lights Chinese workers returning from coronavirus-hit areas

Vietnamese traders export masks to China despite scarcity

Vietnamese traders export masks to China despite scarcity

Vietnam province to quarantine 15 Chinese workers

Vietnam province to quarantine 15 Chinese workers

VN-Index plummets further amidst coronavirus fears

VN-Index plummets further amidst coronavirus fears

Vietnam slips into $100 mln trade deficit

Vietnam slips into $100 mln trade deficit

VN-Index sees biggest losing session in over a year

VN-Index sees biggest losing session in over a year

 
go to top