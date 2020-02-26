VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

No adjustment to 2020 growth target: PM

By Anh Minh   February 26, 2020 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
No adjustment to 2020 growth target: PM
A man works at an assembly line of an auto factory in Hai Phong City, northern Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

The Vietnamese government will work in tandem to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic and to achieve economic growth targets for 2020, the PM says.

Containing the epidemic, ensuring the safety, life and health of the people is the government’s most important goal this year, but it will also work to achieve the 6.8 percent GDP growth assigned by the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a recent meeting with the National Monetary and Financial Policy Advisory Council.

"There is currently no basis to adjust the macro and growth targets," the Prime Minister emphasized, and requested Council members to come up with appropriate solutions to overcome negative impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The comments came in response to a Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) report issued early January that sketched two possible scenarios on how the Covid-19 outbreak could affect economic growth this year.

If the epidemic is contained in the first quarter, GDP growth by year-end would fall 0.55 percentage points compared to the National Assembly’s target of 6.25 percent. If it is controlled in the second quarter, growth could to slow to 5.96 percent, down 0.84 percentage points compared to the current target, the report said.

Fitch Solutions, in a release on Wednesday, lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent this year from an earlier forecast of 6.8 percent due to the possible impacts of the coronavirus.

Tags: Vietnam GDP Vietnam growth target Vietnam Covid-19. coronavirus
 
Read more
Blue chips lead as VN-Index edges up

Blue chips lead as VN-Index edges up

Companies face closure amid Chinese raw material shortage

Companies face closure amid Chinese raw material shortage

Businesses adopt survival tactics amid epidemic

Businesses adopt survival tactics amid epidemic

Stock market sinks to yet another low

Stock market sinks to yet another low

Traders queue up to sell as gold loses luster

Traders queue up to sell as gold loses luster

Bank stocks lead VN-Index recovery

Bank stocks lead VN-Index recovery

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam growth forecast

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam growth forecast

VN-Index plunges to 13-month low

VN-Index plunges to 13-month low

 
go to top