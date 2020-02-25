VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam growth forecast

By Dat Nguyen   February 25, 2020 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Fitch Solutions lowers Vietnam growth forecast
A man works in a textile factory in Binh Xuyen District, northern Vinh Phuc Province on February 19, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Fitch Solutions has lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent this year due to the possible impacts of the coronavirus.

The company, a subsidiary of credit rating firm Fitch Group, said in a release on Wednesday the downward revision from an earlier forecast of 6.8 percent comes since the novel coronavirus epidemic could disrupt supply chains.

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for 16 percent of GDP, will come under heavy pressure as the result of the outbreak in China, a key source of raw materials and a major export market.

Small and medium-sized companies are likely to struggle in their search for alternative sources of feedstock at short notice, and underemployment of labor and work stoppages are likely, it said.

Services growth would also come under stress due to a major decline in tourism revenues as a result of Vietnam’s ban on flights and from China, its largest market, and a fall in tourist numbers from two other key markets, South Korea and Japan, it warned.

But it said growth is expected to rebound in the second half of the year when the virus is expected to be contained.

Trade could benefit from Vietnam’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in the second half, which would eliminate tariffs on more than 90 percent of Vietnam’s exports to the bloc, the release said.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment had earlier forecast GDP growth could fall to a seven-year low of 5.96 percent this year from a decade-high 7.02 percent last year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Fitch Solutions Vietnam GDP growth forecast Fitch lowers Vietnam GDP growth forecast
 
Read more
VN-Index plunges to 13-month low

VN-Index plunges to 13-month low

New PM-approved plan for Van Don EZ offers great clarity for investors

New PM-approved plan for Van Don EZ offers great clarity for investors

700 containers at border, await resumption of business in China

700 containers at border, await resumption of business in China

US delisting of Vietnam as developing nation no big deal

US delisting of Vietnam as developing nation no big deal

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Million-dollar Hanoi ring roads to open by year end

Gold prices hit 7-year high

Gold prices hit 7-year high

Banking sector a drag in VN-Index losing session

Banking sector a drag in VN-Index losing session

Coronavirus plight sees 300 placebos seized

Coronavirus plight sees 300 placebos seized

 
go to top