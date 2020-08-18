Ministry green-lights widening of HCMC–Dong Nai expressway

A section of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway connecting HCMC with the southern province of Dong Nai. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The section between HCMC and Long Thanh in the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway will be expanded in the 2021-2030 period. HCMC is Vietnam’s biggest city while Long Thanh is where a mega international airport is being built.

The ministry has commissioned the HCMC-based construction firm Cuu Long CIPM to make a pre-feasibility report for the upgrade before the end of the year.

The company has estimated that the widening of the 24-kilometer section from four to eight lanes will cost VND9.8 trillion ($424.5 million).

The upgrade was sought by Dong Nai authorities, who said the five-year-old expressway is severely congested since it is used by 52,000 vehicles a day on average as against a design capacity of 44,000.