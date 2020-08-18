VnExpress International
Economy

Ministry green-lights widening of HCMC–Dong Nai expressway

By Phuoc Tuan   August 18, 2020 | 09:37 am GMT+7
A section of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway connecting HCMC with the southern province of Dong Nai. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Transport Ministry has approved the widening of an expressway between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province from the current four to eight or 10 lanes.

The section between HCMC and Long Thanh in the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway will be expanded in the 2021-2030 period. HCMC is Vietnam’s biggest city while Long Thanh is where a mega international airport is being built.

The ministry has commissioned the HCMC-based construction firm Cuu Long CIPM to make a pre-feasibility report for the upgrade before the end of the year.

The company has estimated that the widening of the 24-kilometer section from four to eight lanes will cost VND9.8 trillion ($424.5 million).

The upgrade was sought by Dong Nai authorities, who said the five-year-old expressway is severely congested since it is used by 52,000 vehicles a day on average as against a design capacity of 44,000.

