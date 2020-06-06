VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Listed companies’ profits in free fall as coronavirus takes toll

By Dat Nguyen   June 6, 2020 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Listed companies’ profits in free fall as coronavirus takes toll
An employee holds Vietnamese banknotes at a bank in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Listed companies saw their combined net profits plunge by nearly 58 percent year-on-year in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Major drops were seen in oil and gas, down 303 percent; tourism, leisure and aviation (down 212 percent); and real estate (down 81 percent), according to a report by financial data provider FiinGroup.

But some sectors managed to achieve growth. The telecom sector reported a 227 percent increase in profits, while basic materials and information technology were up 25.4 percent and 14 percent respectively.

The report compiled data from 999 listed companies, which account for 98 percent of the total market capitalization.

Operating cash flow plunged to negative for the first time since 2015, coming in at minus VND26 trillion ($1.1 billion).

As a result, companies borrowed more to maintain operations, increasing the debt to equity ratio from 0.68 at the end of last year to 0.72 in the first quarter.

Cash flow from investing activities contracted by 40 percent year-on-year to a three-year low of VND37.7 trillion ($1.6 billion).

"Companies have suspended their investment activities to ensure security in their cash flow amid the pandemic."

Companies are lowering their targets amid the challenges. The combined figures for the 426 companies that have announced their profit target for this year fell 12 percent from last year.

Oil and gas companies anticipate a 35 percent fall in profits while food and beverage firms expect a 23 percent fall.

Last year the post-tax profits of listed companies rose 12.6 percent to VND303 trillion ($13 billion), led by the banking and property sectors, according to top brokerage, SSI Securities Corporation.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam listed companies

profit plunge Q1 2020

coronavirus impact

Covid-19

FiinGroup report

 

Read more

VN-Index climbs to three-month peak

VN-Index climbs to three-month peak

Vietnam ratifies EU free trade agreement

Vietnam ratifies EU free trade agreement

Politburo green-lights public funding for part of giant expressway project

Politburo green-lights public funding for part of giant expressway project

$84 mln World Bank credit bolsters Vietnam’s climate change fight

$84 mln World Bank credit bolsters Vietnam’s climate change fight

Over seven million Vietnamese workers can lose jobs

Over seven million Vietnamese workers can lose jobs

VN-Index up third session in a row

VN-Index up third session in a row

Payment bottleneck puts the brakes on Hanoi metro test

Payment bottleneck puts the brakes on Hanoi metro test

Vietnam raises taxable income threshold 22 pct

Vietnam raises taxable income threshold 22 pct

 
go to top