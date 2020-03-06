VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Listed firms’ profits up 12 pct

By Minh Son   March 6, 2020 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Listed firms’ profits up 12 pct
Employees work at a bank in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Tu.

The after-tax profits of listed companies in Vietnam rose 12.6 percent year-on-year to VND303 trillion ($13 billion) in 2019.

The gains were led by the banking and real estate sectors.

Banking (18 lenders) accounted for a third of total profits at VND110.7 trillion ($4.8 billion), up 30 percent year-on-year, according to a report by the Ho Chi Minh City-based top brokerage, SSI Securities Corporation. The report attributed the profit surge to banks’ increased lending to individuals.

Real estate followed with VND56.4 trillion ($2.4 billion), up 32 percent.

Communications saw its profits go down 77 percent year-on-year. Other sectors in the red included chemicals, down 38 percent, and financial services, down 21 percent.

The report said data was collected from 962 companies that had published their financial reports as of February 13. They account for 95 percent of market capitalization on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, Hanoi Stock Exchange and UPCoM, an exchange for unlisted public companies.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam listed companies profits 2019 Vietnam banks profits Vietnam real estate profits Vietnam listed companie profits up 12 percent
 
Read more
Vietnamese restaurants in Seoul take a coronavirus hit

Vietnamese restaurants in Seoul take a coronavirus hit

43 Chinese metro experts cleared to enter Vietnam

43 Chinese metro experts cleared to enter Vietnam

VN-Index up but most blue chips go red

VN-Index up but most blue chips go red

Vingroup unit shuts down resorts as coronavirus takes toll on tourism

Vingroup unit shuts down resorts as coronavirus takes toll on tourism

1,000 containers stuck at Vietnam-China border

1,000 containers stuck at Vietnam-China border

​VN-Index slips in cautious session

​VN-Index slips in cautious session

Infrastructure around Saigon metro to cost $64 mln

Infrastructure around Saigon metro to cost $64 mln

Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes

Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes

 
go to top