Google to support Vietnamese startups go global

This offer was made public at the Google Cloud for Startups workshop held recently in HCMC with the participation of hundreds of entrepreneurs.

Qualified startups can sign up for one of three support packages, with value ranging from $3,000 to $100,000 a year.

The packages include Google G Suite, a cloud computing brand of tools and software that allows startups to test and improve their digital products.

Vietnamese startups that qualify for the support are those that are less than five years old and have received no more than Series A funding, or the first round of financing that a startup receives form a venture capital firm.

They should also be developing their products and services digitally.

Vietnam is among six countries in Southeast Asia that Google has offered this support to.

The country has had a vibrant startup industry in recent years. Last year, investment in Vietnamese startups tripled from 2017 to $889 million, according to startup accelerator program Topica Founder Institute.