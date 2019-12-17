VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

GDP to soar 6.8 pct in 2019: WB

By Dat Nguyen   December 17, 2019 | 08:45 pm GMT+7
GDP to soar 6.8 pct in 2019: WB
A smartphone production line in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Tuan Hung.

Vietnam’s economy is estimated to expand by 6.8 percent this year, with continued trade surplus and declining public debt, the World Bank says.

GDP growth has been driven by exports increasing by about 8 percent in 2019, nearly four times faster than the world average, the bank said in its bi-annual economic report "Taking Stock" released Tuesday.

The country has also remained an attractive destination for foreign investors, with foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows averaging $3 billion per month.

In addition, private consumption has emerged as an important contributor to GDP growth as the result of an expanding middle-income class and rising wages. Private firms also increased investment by 17 percent during the same period.

Prospects for the short to medium term are good as the World Bank forecasts a GDP growth of around 6.5 percent over the next few years.

However, this exports growth rate is a decline from 21 percent in 2017, meaning the country remains vulnerable to external shocks, the report warned.

Decline in export growth was more pronounced in non-U.S. markets, up by only 3.6 percent in the first 11 months of 2019. 

Many firms operating on the domestic market face obstacles preventing expansion, with the most pertinent being access to credit.

The country’s capital markets have rapidly expanded, but remain 1.5 to 2 times smaller than in Thailand and Malaysia, respectively.

"Addressing financing constraint of firms should receive the greatest attention from policy makers if Vietnam wants to continue on its trajectory of rapid and inclusive growth," said Ousmane Dione, World Bank country director for Vietnam.

Asian Development Bank this month revised its GDP growth forecast for Vietnam from 6.8 to 6.9 percent in 2019.

The country targets 6.6-6.8 percent growth, following a decade-high 7.08 percent rate last year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam World Bank 6.8% economic growth 2019 exports trade surplus WB
 
Read more
VN-Index down 7 points as blue chips fall

VN-Index down 7 points as blue chips fall

Bank stocks a drag on VN-Index

Bank stocks a drag on VN-Index

Long-delayed key southern expressway exits financial bottleneck

Long-delayed key southern expressway exits financial bottleneck

Five vital transport projects completed in 2019

Five vital transport projects completed in 2019

A roadmap to construction of 11 North-South Expressway sections

A roadmap to construction of 11 North-South Expressway sections

Trade pacts cost Vietnam $558 million in import duties

Trade pacts cost Vietnam $558 million in import duties

Service sector sees biggest increase after GDP recalculation

Service sector sees biggest increase after GDP recalculation

Vietnam adds 800 kilometers of highways to national plan

Vietnam adds 800 kilometers of highways to national plan

 
go to top