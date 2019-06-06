Fruit, veggie imports see 46 pct Jan-May spike

According to statistics released by the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority (Agrotrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Thailand was the biggest fruit exporter to Vietnam, accounting for 45.11 percent of the market share, followed by China, the U.S. and Australia which accounted for 19.06, 10.6 and 7.83 percent respectively.

During the same period, Vietnam exported double the amount of fruits and vegetables at $1.83 billion, up 10.3 percent over last year.

Of late, Vietnam’s fruits and vegetables exports have successfully entered highly regulated markets like the U.S., New Zealand and Australia.

However, experts have warned that Vietnam should still prioritize China as it is Vietnam’s biggest market and has very high consumer demand, given its 1.3 billion population and the loss of farmland to industrial development in recent decades.