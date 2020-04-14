VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

First look at HCMC metro train

By Dat Nguyen   April 14, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
First look at HCMC metro train
A train meant for the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo courtesy of the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Blue and grey. These will be the colors of the trains to run on HCMC’s first metro line whose first pictures have been released.

The name of the line is painted in front, images released on Monday by the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) show.

The aluminum alloy train will have three cars, each 19.5 meters long, and can travel at up to 110 kilometers per hour on elevated stretches and 80 kph underground.

It can carry up 930 passengers, 147 of them seated. The train could be lengthened to up to six cars.

Japanese contractor Hitachi is conducting the final safety checks on the train before delivering it to the city this year.

A view of the inside of the train. Photo courtesy of HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

A view of the inside of the train. Photo courtesy of HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Since Vietnam has limited travel from other countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese experts could not come and so the train cannot arrive this month as scheduled.

MAUR is working to get the train delivered this quarter.

It is one of 17 trains that will operate on the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro line, which is scheduled to have test runs on the elevated section in the third quarter.

The line, whose work began in August 2012, is now 75 percent complete. It spans 19.7 kilometers from Long Binh in District 9 to Ben Thanh in District 1 with a total of 14 stations, 11 elevated and three underground.

It was approved in 2007 at a cost of VND17.4 trillion ($747 million).

Last November the National Assembly allowed city authorities to approve a new cost estimate of VND43.6 trillion ($1.87 billion) after design changes and a strengthening of the Japanese yen increased the price.

Related News:

Saigon metro lines

Saigon metro to test run in Q3

Saigon metro to test run in Q3

Construction done, Saigon metro line ready for equipment installation

Construction done, Saigon metro line ready for equipment installation

Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million

Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam metro HCMC first metro train
 
Read more
Border province wants no more container trucks until pileup cleared

Border province wants no more container trucks until pileup cleared

Vietnam targets 7 pct GDP growth over next five years

Vietnam targets 7 pct GDP growth over next five years

VN-Index edges up in second straight gaining session

VN-Index edges up in second straight gaining session

Solar power generation surges 28 times

Solar power generation surges 28 times

VN-Index gains 1 percent as banking stocks do well

VN-Index gains 1 percent as banking stocks do well

Businesses cannot access billion-dollar credit package from fearful banks

Businesses cannot access billion-dollar credit package from fearful banks

HCMC labor demand to fall one-third in Q2

HCMC labor demand to fall one-third in Q2

Switch to new products helps businesses survive coronavirus crisis

Switch to new products helps businesses survive coronavirus crisis

 
go to top