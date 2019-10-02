VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Dong falls to new low against greenback

By Le Chi   October 2, 2019 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Dong falls to new low against greenback
The pressure on dong depreciation can be reduced this year because of an increase in foreign exchange reserves. Photo by Shutterstock/MKupiec.

The dong has fallen by 1.4 percent to the dollar this year, hitting the lowest level in years.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Tuesday raised its USD/VND reference exchange rate to VND23,165, an increase of VND340 since the beginning of this year.

However, exchange rates at local banks have remained stable in recent days in contrast to fluctuations of the past as the reference rate rose. Vietnam targets keeping the dong depreciation within 2-3 percent a year.

Vietcombank sold the dollar for VND23,270 and bought it for VND23,120 Tuesday, unchanged from Monday. Since the beginning of this year, its exchange rate has increased by only VND15.

Eximbank’s rates were VND23,250 for selling and VND23,140 for buying, while that of Sacombank were VND23,261 for selling and VND23,101 for buying.

Experts said the central bank’s move aimed to facilitate buying more dollars to increase foreign exchange reserves.

Bao Viet Securities said in a recent note that the pressure on dong depreciation can be reduced this year because of an increase in foreign exchange reserves.

Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves have reached the record $71 billion, according to the SBV. 

BIDV could sell a 15 percent stake to South Korean KEB Hana Bank, while Vietcombank could sell a 6.5 percent stake and Military Bank could sell a 7.5 percent stake to other foreign investors, the brokerage house said, adding that the total value of these deals could reach $2 billion.

RongViet Securities, meanwhile, said that exchange rate risks remain as the yuan has fallen to CNY7 per USD. However, it also added that the central bank still has enough room to control the dong-dollar exchange rate till the end of the year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam exchange rate
 
Read more
Hanoi metro route safety check far from complete: experts

Hanoi metro route safety check far from complete: experts

Fitch ups Vietnam growth forecast, but warns of bottlenecks

Fitch ups Vietnam growth forecast, but warns of bottlenecks

Rich South Koreans prefer Vietnam for overseas real estate investments

Rich South Koreans prefer Vietnam for overseas real estate investments

VN-Index hits six-month peak, nears 1000 pts

VN-Index hits six-month peak, nears 1000 pts

Hanoi metro must start running this year, says Deputy PM

Hanoi metro must start running this year, says Deputy PM

Northern province seeks $136 mln in government funds for border expressway

Northern province seeks $136 mln in government funds for border expressway

Vietnam central bank clamps down on foreign currency borrowing for imports

Vietnam central bank clamps down on foreign currency borrowing for imports

 
go to top